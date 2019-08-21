Mass. Driver Asks 1st Circ. To Revive Mercedes Defect Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Mercedes-Benz owner asked the First Circuit on Tuesday to revive his proposed class action against the luxury car maker, claiming a judge was wrong to dismiss the suit over “catastrophic” radiator defects that pose safety issues and require pricey repairs. In March, Richard K. Garick saw his case against Mercedes-Benz USA LLC thrown out by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani without a hearing, after the judge found Garick’s claims about the cars to be speculative and, in some cases, time barred. But Garick argued Tuesday that Massachusetts law puts a strict requirement on carmakers to disclose defects and Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS