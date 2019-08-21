Timeshare Exit Attys Can't Leave Wyndham False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed bids by a timeshare exit company and affiliated lawyers to escape a lawsuit alleging they ran a scheme to persuade timeshare owners to default on their contracts, finding solid support for claims that the group falsely advertised their services. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell on Tuesday denied motions to dismiss by Washington state-based Reid Hein & Associates LLC, which does business as Timeshare Exit Team, and its three controlling directors. He simultaneously tossed motions to dismiss by Seattle law firm Schroeter Goldmark & Bender LLC and Oklahoma attorney Ken B. Privett, who have retainer...

