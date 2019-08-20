Trump Calls Off Danish Summit Amid Friction Over Greenland

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off his scheduled meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in light of Frederiksen’s unwillingness to discuss selling the autonomous territory of Greenland to the U.S. government. Trump confirmed Sunday that he and his aides had “talked about” purchasing Greenland and signaled that he may broach the issue at his meeting with Frederiksen in two weeks. But the Danish leader told reporters that same day that Trump’s overtures were "an absurd discussion," prompting Trump to scrap the summit entirely. “Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the...

