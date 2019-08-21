32 New Lawsuits Filed Against Sterigenics In Ill. State Court

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Illinois residents filed 32 new lawsuits in Cook County Circuit Court this week that claim sterilization company Sterigenics emitted cancer-causing chemicals from a local facility and criticize the company’s efforts to reopen the shuttered plant. The suits say Sterigenics U.S. LLC contaminated the area around its Willowbrook, Illinois, facility with ethylene oxide, which it used in its sterilization services. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined there is evidence of a causal relationship between ethylene oxide exposure and breast cancer in women. The new filings come just days after an Illinois federal judge kicked 11 similar lawsuits over emissions from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS