Hunting Guide Deserves Permanent Work Permit, Oil Co. Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Dallas-based oil and gas exploration and production company has asked a federal court to overturn the denial of a work authorization for a Zimbabwean big-game hunter who leads hunts for its executives and shareholders. MRC Energy Co., which does business as Matador Resources Co., sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday over what it alleges was the agency’s “arbitrary and unlawful” decision to deny work authorization to hunting guide Roy Dirk Ludick. Matador said Ludick is a premier big-game hunter and guide who has been working for the company in the U.S. on a temporary basis and that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS