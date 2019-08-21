MLB Umpire Promises New Evidence In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Major League Baseball umpire suing the league for racial discrimination told a New York federal court he has new evidence to support his claims, saying MLB executives admitted in depositions that they make promotion decisions based on arbitrary and subjective criteria. Angel Hernandez, who is Cuban, has alleged since 2017 that minority umpires are routinely passed up for promotions and other perks by the MLB despite solid job performances. In a letter filed Monday, he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein that the executives' description of their decision making practices bolster those claims. Hernandez has asked for a conference with...

