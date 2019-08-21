NJ Transit Must Face Injury Suit Under New Law: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Transit must face a rail worker's injury suit in light of a new state law dismantling the public transit operator's sovereign immunity as an "arm of the state" in certain disputes, the Third Circuit said Wednesday. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court issued a summary order reversing a district court's June 2018 decision dumping James Flakker's Federal Railroad Safety Act suit against NJ Transit. The lower court determined that NJ Transit had sovereign immunity under the 11th Amendment based on controversial Third Circuit precedent at the time. But the state's newly enacted New Jersey Transit Corporation Employee...

