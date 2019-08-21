Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Transit Must Face Injury Suit Under New Law: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Transit must face a rail worker's injury suit in light of a new state law dismantling the public transit operator's sovereign immunity as an "arm of the state" in certain disputes, the Third Circuit said Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court issued a summary order reversing a district court's June 2018 decision dumping James Flakker's Federal Railroad Safety Act suit against NJ Transit. The lower court determined that NJ Transit had sovereign immunity under the 11th Amendment based on controversial Third Circuit precedent at the time.

But the state's newly enacted New Jersey Transit Corporation Employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®