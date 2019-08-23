Title VII Doesn't Ban LGBT Bias, High Court Hears

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Opponents of expanding Title VII to cover LGBT workers told the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of a Friday amicus brief deadline that a broad reading of the statute by the justices will lead to the violation of free speech rights for those who believe that sex is physiology-based and could result in women being disadvantaged. Friday’s deadline marked the last chance for supporters of employers in three closely watched cases to voice their positions on whether language in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 barring discrimination “because of ... sex” encompasses sexual orientation and gender identity. The...

