Calif. Court Revokes Decision Denying Funds To 2 Phone Cos.

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A state appeals court has invalidated portions of a California Public Utilities Commission ruling that denied funding to two telephone companies from a universal service program that aims to provide rural residents with access to telecommunication services at reasonable rates. The three-judge panel, in a unanimous ruling Tuesday, ordered the public utility regulator to reconsider its decision to deny additional California High Cost Fund-A, or CHCF-A, dollars that Siskiyou Telephone Co. and Volcano Telephone Co. sought to offset purported profit loss in 2016 caused by industrywide regulatory changes by the Federal Communications Commission. The panel said the decision was not in...

