Caltrans Not Liable In 'Dangerous' Highway Suit, Panel Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Transportation isn't liable for a 2011 crash that killed a woman and severely injured her husband even though a jury found that stretch of highway was in "dangerous condition," a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel of California's Second Appellate District affirmed a San Luis Obispo County jury's December 2017 special verdict in favor of the state transportation department, known as Caltrans, in plaintiff Peter Fuller's negligence suit stemming from a head-on collision along a two-lane highway that killed his wife, Joan, and left him severely injured. The accident happened after the driver of another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS