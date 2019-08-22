Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gambler Says Feds Covered Up Leak Scandal To Jail Him

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A professional gambler convicted of insider trading is doubling down on his bid to overturn his charges, claiming FBI leaks marred the entire case and telling the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn’t let the government sweep its “pervasive misconduct” under the rug.

In a brief filed Tuesday to rebut the government’s arguments that the leaks didn’t have an effect on his case, William “Billy” T. Walters told the high court the Department of Justice was trying to play it the same way it played the Second Circuit, which upheld Walters’ conviction early last year.

The Second Circuit concluded that Walters hadn’t...

