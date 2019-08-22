Gambler Says Feds Covered Up Leak Scandal To Jail Him

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A professional gambler convicted of insider trading is doubling down on his bid to overturn his charges, claiming FBI leaks marred the entire case and telling the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn’t let the government sweep its “pervasive misconduct” under the rug. In a brief filed Tuesday to rebut the government’s arguments that the leaks didn’t have an effect on his case, William “Billy” T. Walters told the high court the Department of Justice was trying to play it the same way it played the Second Circuit, which upheld Walters’ conviction early last year. The Second Circuit concluded that Walters hadn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS