Apple Unit Illegally Charged Ill. Tax On Biz Software, Suit Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A boutique fashion store has accused an Apple Inc. subsidiary of illegally charging Illinois sales tax on exempt business operations software, in a proposed class action filed Wednesday in an Illinois federal court. The boutique, Florodora Inc., accuses Claris International Inc., of selling the database software FileMaker Pro for small and medium-size businesses with a charge for Illinois sales tax despite being told that such licensing of mass-produced “canned” software was not a taxable retail sale. “Claris knew, or should have known, that its sales tax assessment practices violated Illinois tax laws, but represented to [Florodora] and the class members that they were...

