Developer Closes $87M Construction Loan For Ariz. Westin

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Las Vegas-based real estate developer CAI Investments said Wednesday it closed an $86.5 million construction loan for a Westin by Marriott hotel project in downtown Tempe, Arizona. According to CAI Investments LLC's statement, the Westin hotel will boast 18 stories and 290 rooms as well as upward of 14,000 square feet of convention space and meeting rooms. Hotel amenities will include a rooftop pool, a full-service restaurant, a coffee shop and a fitness studio, CAI said. The hotel also will include energy conservation practices, though specifics were not detailed in the statement. Additional information about the project and the loan was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS