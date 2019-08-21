Nationwide, Travelers Sued For Contaminated Flour Coverage

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Crum & Forster unit has filed suit against units of Nationwide, Travelers and CNA, claiming it is entitled to recover more than $11 million for paying for property damage after an insured mill produced and sold contaminated flour in 2016. The suit filed Tuesday in Georgia federal court alleges North River Insurance Co. is also entitled to recover expenses it incurred in defending and settling the claims covered by the other insurers’ policies, including forensic accounting fees of nearly $280,000. The claims stem from flour contaminated with peanut allergen that Grain Craft Inc. produced and sold to a number of customers,...

