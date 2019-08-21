ADHD Drug Indirect Purchasers Lose Antitrust Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday refused to grant class certification to two classes of parents and caretakers accusing the pharmaceutical companies Actavis and Shire of antitrust violations, saying they delayed sale of the ADHD medication Intuniv, causing consumers to pay inflated prices. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs denied the indirect purchaser plaintiffs’ motion for class certification, saying they “have not put forth a reasonable and workable plan to weed out uninjured class members.” The drug manufacturers had argued that because thousands of proposed class members suffered no apparent injury from the generic delay — either because they were loyal...

