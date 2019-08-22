Judicial Process For Music Copyright Must Be Reined In

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Popular singers and their songwriting teams are walking around with targets on their backs. Last month, in Gray v. Perry, a Los Angeles federal jury awarded $2.8 million to Christian rapper Marcus Gray after finding that Katy Perry and her “Dark Horse” songwriting team infringed his song “Joyful Noise.” In doing so, it continued a copyright trajectory that includes the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s 2018 “Blurred Lines” decision, Williams v. Gaye, affirming a $5 million infringement judgment against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams in favor of heirs to Marvin Gaye. The jury in Gray v. Perry reached its...

