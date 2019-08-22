T-Mobile Tests Regulators' Bets On Wireless Convergence

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The wireless industry has been characterized by convergence for years as communications companies seek to incorporate each other's business models. But regulators face a new test as two of the top four carriers seek to combine, promising an in-home broadband product and the creation of a new wireless competitor using the backbone of a satellite company. In blessing the marriage of Sprint and T-Mobile, the U.S. Department of Justice — with the Federal Communications Commission expected to follow soon — will place a bet on unproven 5G technology and on satellite broadcaster Dish Network Corp.'s ability to successfully combine its infrastructure with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS