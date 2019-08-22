Feds Say Texas Barge Suit Should Be Tossed As Premature

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government has said an environmental group jumped the gun by bringing claims the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is improperly considering whether to allow an industrial barge facility to stay put on the Texas coast. The federal government said Wednesday it was too soon for Friends of Lydia Ann Channel to challenge the Corps' consideration of Lydia Ann Channel Moorings LLC's bid to keep operating the facility, which was built beyond the scope of its permit. The Corps is still considering the request and hasn't yet made a decision, so there's no final agency action for a court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS