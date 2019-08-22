Intel Plans Ask High Court To Protect 'Balance' In ERISA

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Two Intel Corp. retirement plans have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision about when the clock starts ticking for Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, saying the ruling would undermine the federal benefits law's "careful balance" of protecting workers without saddling employers with excessive liability. The plans, joined by certain Intel committees and their members, filed their brief with the high court on Wednesday, about two months after the justices granted the plans' petition to review the Ninth Circuit's revival of Christopher M. Sulyma's proposed class action alleging his and others' retirement savings were mismanaged. The Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS