Greenberg Traurig Was Key To Stanford Ponzi, Receiver Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The receiver for convicted Ponzi schemer R. Allen Stanford's estate told a Texas federal judge Wednesday that despite its claims otherwise, Greenberg Traurig LLP's participation in Stanford's $7 billion scheme was "pervasive and extensive." Court-appointed receiver Ralph S. Janvey urged the court not to grant Greenberg Traurig summary judgment on his claims that the firm's representation of Stanford in the 1990s laid the groundwork for the scheme, saying there is plentiful evidence that the firm facilitated Stanford's establishment of a regulatory "safe haven" in Antigua for the sale of uninsured financial instruments. "There can be no dispute that Greenberg failed to...

