Trump Gets Green Light To Appeal Dems' Emoluments Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday permitted President Donald Trump to appeal two key opinions in a suit brought by congressional Democrats accusing him of violating the Constitution's emoluments clause by profiting from his private businesses while in office, staying proceedings pending the appeal. Trump is challenging a September 2018 decision that held more than 200 Democrats had standing to bring their allegations that the president violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause. In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan found that their allegations amount to more than "a political dispute between the elected branches of government." He's also disputing an...

