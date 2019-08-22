Apple IPhone Users' FaceTime Failure Case Headed To Trial

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Apple lost its second effort to shut down a class action alleging it "broke" its FaceTime service on iPhones using older operating systems to cut costs, teeing up the case for a trial scheduled to kick off in 2020. Two years after rejecting Apple's initial push to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh has again refused to let the tech giant skirt claims that it purposely tampered with older iPhones, finding Wednesday that iPhone users had enough evidence to convince a jury that Apple intentionally interfered with their devices. "Viewing the record in the light most favorable to plaintiffs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS