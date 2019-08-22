G&W Investors Demand More Info On $8.6B Take-Private Deal

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Rail service provider Genesee & Wyoming Inc. failed to provide shareholders with complete information about its $8.6 billion take-private agreement, hindering investors' ability to vote on the deal, a stockholder has told a Delaware federal court. G&W's regulatory filings omitted key information about the company's financial projections and valuation analyses, in violation of securities laws, investor David Gordon said Wednesday in a proposed shareholder class action. Gordon accused the company and its individual board members of misleading investors in advance of a shareholder vote on the deal, which is set for Oct. 3. "While touting the fairness of the merger consideration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS