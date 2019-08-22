Synchrony Investors Fight Bid To Toss Suit Over Walmart Exit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Synchrony Financial investors urged a Connecticut federal court Wednesday to keep alive their suit against the credit card provider over underwriting practices that allegedly resulted in the termination of its long-standing relationship with Walmart, telling the judge that their complaint was specific and well-pled. The shareholders pushed back against Synchrony’s characterization of their suit as a “puzzle pleading” full of block quotes that fail to identify alleged misstatements, arguing in their opposition to the company’s dismissal bid that their claims were properly stated and well organized. “The complaint details specific false statements and why each is materially false and misleading,” they...

