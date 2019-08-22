World Fuel To Pay $170M For Aviation Fueling Biz UVair

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT) -- An affiliate of Miami-based fuel logistics company World Fuel Services Corp. has agreed to buy the UVair fuel business from Houston-headquartered Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. in a deal worth $170 million, the companies said Thursday. The deal adds to the World Fuel Services portfolio a company in UVair that supplies business and general aviation customers with fuel through more than 5,000 global locations, according to a statement. More than 19,500 customers, including general and business aviation professionals, heads of state, military and commercial carriers, use the UVair Fueling Card, which is a credit card providing savings and benefits for fueling...

