Trump To Push For Free Trade At Upcoming G7 Summit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- After two years of erecting tariffs against China and other trade partners, President Donald Trump plans to press foreign leaders at the upcoming Group of Seven summit to open up their markets and break down trade barriers, senior administration officials said Thursday. Trump plans to push a "pro-growth, pro-jobs" agenda at the G7 summit, held in France from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, tackling topics like deregulation, tax reform and "free, fair and reciprocal trade," the officials told reporters. Trump's own tariffs, including his contested metal duties, had emerged as a point of contention at last year's G7 summit. The president...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS