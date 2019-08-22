NJ Appeals Court Upholds Tax Court's Reservoir Valuation

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A group of New Jersey utility companies and Harmony Township were handed losses on Thursday by a state appellate court, which upheld the methodology and deductions used to value a reservoir. The New Jersey Tax Court made no errors when it found the valuation of the Merrill Creek Reservoir should be made with a trend analysis that was favored by Harmony Township, a Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division panel found. But the Tax Court also didn’t err when it accounted for certain deductions in value favored by a consortium of electric utility companies that own Merrill Creek Reservoir, the...

