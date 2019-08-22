Enviros Push 4th Circ. To Halt Pipeline Work Amid FWS Fight

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday urged the Fourth Circuit to block construction of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline while the activists challenge the legality of an authorization issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the project's impact on endangered species and their habitats. Mountain Valley's developers told the FWS and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week it would pause some construction activities in order to mitigate potential species and habitat impacts. But the Sierra Club and other environmental groups challenging the FWS' biological opinion and incidental take statement for the project say the developers' move is limited in scope...

