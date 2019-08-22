At Trial, BART Blames Developer For Botched Retail Plans

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 22, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A retired BART manager testified Thursday in a California jury trial over TransMart's claims the transit agency cost it millions by derailing plans to bring stores like Dunkin' Donuts and Ghirardelli Chocolate to stations, saying "BART wasn't meant for retail" and TransMart was ultimately responsible for the subtenant's designs. During a trial in Oakland, California, Jeff Ordway, Bay Area Rapid Transit's former manager of property development, explained that BART was built to accommodate commuters, and not storefronts. Therefore, he said, BART operators were concerned that adding stores inside the stations would interfere with pedestrian traffic during rush hour. He added that...

