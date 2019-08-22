2nd Circ. Says Lower Court Erred In Philip Morris Death Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday said a lower court erred when it prevented a man whose wife died of lung cancer from establishing at trial Philip Morris' past statements that it intentionally manipulated the nicotine content of its cigarettes to make them more addictive. A three-judge panel found that the lower court had wrongly applied the standard for a type of collateral estoppel — which prevents a defendant from retrying an issue that it has already litigated and lost to another plaintiff — in Vincent Bifolck's suit alleging Marlboro and Marlboro Lights cigarettes were negligently designed and caused his wife's death...

