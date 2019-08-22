Ex-USC Coach Must Arbitrate Whistleblower Retaliation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A former football coach for the University of Southern California accusing the team of firing him in retaliation for reporting academic fraud and safety violations must arbitrate his claims, a California judge ruled Thursday. In a short tentative ruling made final at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court granted USC’s motion to compel arbitration of retaliation claims brought by Rick Courtright, who worked on the USC Trojans' defensive squad from 2016 to 2018, saying there is a written agreement specifying that disputes need to be submitted to arbitration. In his allegations, Courtright said he was given...

