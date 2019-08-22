3rd Circ. Won't Stay Enforcement Of Penn ERISA Case Revival

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't hold off on enforcing its decision to revive a potential Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against the University of Pennsylvania while the school asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. The Third Circuit issued a mandate Wednesday that makes official its May decision to resurrect claims that the school allowed its retirement plan to overpay for services and offer expensive, poorly performing investment options. The court simultaneously issued an order denying the university's motion to stay that mandate. Penn wrote in its motion to stay that it plans to asks the high court...

