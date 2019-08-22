FCC Dings Wireless ISPs Over Weather Radar Interference

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is proposing $75,000 in fines for three wireless internet service providers that allegedly interfered with a weather radar station in Puerto Rico, calling the obstruction "unacceptable" and "potentially life-threatening." The three Puerto Rico based providers — Boom Solutions, Integra Wireless and WinPR — are each facing a $25,000 penalty for allegedly using unlicensed wireless broadband communication devices that interfered with a Federal Aviation Administration terminal doppler weather radar station at the San Juan International Airport. The agency accused each company of breaking federal law and commission rules by using these devices without toggling on...

