BNSF Can't Scrap Race Bias Verdict, But $1.54M Award Is Cut

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected BNSF Railway Co.'s attempt to overturn a jury's verdict finding the company fired an African-American conductor because of his race, but ruled the conductor must accept a reduction in his $1.54 million award or face a new trial on damages. In Thursday's 28-page opinion, Judge Kennelly rejected BNSF's arguments that the jury's verdict should be tossed in favor of entering judgment for the railway or holding a new trial, finding that there was sufficient evidence of discrimination to uphold the jury's finding. The judge also rejected BNSF's argument that the jury wasn't given an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS