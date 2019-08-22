Police Suit Over Ford SUV Fumes Fails, Judge's Report Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday recommended dismissal of class claims alleging that Ford Explorers modified for law enforcement exposed Empire State cops to carbon monoxide fumes, finding that the automaker clearly disclaimed liability for vehicles used for business or commercial purposes. Central Islip U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields' report recommends that U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein throw out a suit against the $36 billion Michigan-based Ford Motor Co. brought by two Nassau County cops, Peter Lake and Timothy Creed, purportedly on behalf of 2,500 Empire State police officers. Lake claimed he was involved in an accident after...

