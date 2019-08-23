Neb. High Court Affirms Keystone XL Route Approval

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a state agency's approval of a route for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, an important win for pipeline developer TC Energy's plan to transport oil sands from Canada into the U.S. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected challenges by landowners, tribes and environmental groups over an alternate route for the Keystone oil pipeline, an important win for the developer. (AP) In a unanimous decision, the court rejected a series of arguments raised by landowners, tribes and the Sierra Club that called into question whether the state Public Service Commission had authority to greenlight...

