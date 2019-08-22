Mr. T Hits Leafly With Trademark Suit Over 'Mrt' Weed

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Mr. T is claiming a popular marijuana website called Leafly infringed the actor's trademark rights by using "Mrt" to abbreviate a weed product named Mr. Tusk, according to a suit filed Thursday in California federal court. The actor, who said he's used "Mr. T" as a trademark since 1981, said he repeatedly warned the website to stop using the abbreviation for the Mr. Tusk strain of cannabis but that Leafly refused. Mr. T alleges Leafly infringed his trademark with its hybrid "Mr. Tusk" cannabis product. "Leafly's use of the confusingly similar MR. T mark in commerce is intentionally designed to mimic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS