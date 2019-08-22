Missing Info Lets Texas Ambulance Co. Win Patient Death Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing an ambulance company of causing a patient's death during a hospital transfer, saying the family was not entitled to a longer statute of limitations because the required form they submitted was incomplete. Judge David Bridges, writing for the majority Wednesday, said family members and representatives of the estate of Gary Lew Maypole II failed to trigger a tolling of the state's two-year statute of limitations for health care liability claims because the medical authorization form they submitted to Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. was incomplete. The form did not identify Maypole's...

