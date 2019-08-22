Jones Lang LaSalle Lands $140M Financing For Mass. Lab

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Real estate and investment management firm Jones Lang LaSalle said Thursday that it has landed $140 million in financing for a 289,000-square-foot office and lab development in Massachusetts. JLL said it arranged the financing for 101 South Street in the Boynton Yards area of Somerville, Massachusetts, on behalf of a joint venture between DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties. JLL said it landed the first mortgage construction financing through Bank OZK. "This development will dramatically transform the landscape of the already popular Somerville neighborhood and it will be very exciting to watch this best-in-class partnership create a new...

