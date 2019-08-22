Ford Defeats Cert. Bid In Sex Harassment Class Action

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday refused to certify a class of female Ford employees at two Chicago-area plants who claim they endured pervasive sexual harassment, saying the experiences of each individual class member varies too greatly for their claims to be resolved on a classwide basis. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow declined a bid by Christie Van and more than two dozen other named plaintiffs for class certification in their suit accusing Ford Motor Co. of not doing enough to curb sexual harassment at its assembly and stamping plants in Chicago. The women claim they were forced to endure...

