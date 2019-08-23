J&J, Okla. Face Moment Of Truth In Milestone Opioid Trial

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The first trial in a nationwide eruption of opioid-crisis litigation is set for an earthshaking climax on Monday, when an Oklahoma judge will decide whether Johnson & Johnson caused a deadly addiction epidemic and owes billions of dollars to the state. Judge Thad Balkman, who presided over a seven-week bench trial pitting the Oklahoma attorney general against J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. unit, will announce his decision Monday afternoon in what’s expected to be a standing-room-only courtroom in Norman, Oklahoma. The decision will be posted online after 3 p.m. CDT following Judge Balkman's reading of the decision, which is expected to...

