9th Circ. Asked To Return Cox False Ad Suit To State Court

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Cox Communications customer that sued the provider for allegedly lying about its internet speeds has pressed the Ninth Circuit to rethink a decision keeping the case in federal court, arguing the panel didn't dig deep enough into the evidence to back up the ruling. A three-judge panel found earlier this month that the cable company had adequately alleged it is a citizen of a different state than David Ehrman, the Cox subscriber behind the proposed class action, which puts the case under federal jurisdiction. The short statement Cox provided alleging that Ehrman and the putative class members were citizens of...

