9th Circ. Wants Feds' Take On Counties' VW Emissions Fight

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has asked the federal government to weigh in on whether the Clean Air Act keeps state and local authorities from going after Volkswagen, affiliates Audi of America LLC and Porsche Cars North America Inc., and auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC for allegedly tampering with vehicle emission controls. The appeals court asked the U.S. solicitor general and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to submit court filings laying out their understanding of a key issue in the case, namely, whether the federal government agrees with the car companies' argument that the Clean Air Act preempts claims made...

