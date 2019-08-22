5 Firms Assemble Hasbro's $4B Buy Of Entertainment One

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Hasbro Inc. has agreed to buy Canada's Entertainment One Ltd. for $4 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal put together with help from five law firms. In Entertainment One, or eOne, the deal adds to Hasbro's portfolio a company that owns the rights to a number of family brands, including popular children's cartoons "Peppa Pig" and "PJ Masks." The toy titan also acquires brands under development, including animated preschool television series "Ricky Zoom," which begins airing on Nickelodeon next month. The law firms advising Hasbro on the deal are Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Freshfields...

