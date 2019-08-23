Photographer Slaps Law Firm With Suit Over Website Picture

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The law office of an estate planning attorney who also handles intellectual property matters infringed a copyright by posting on its website a photograph of a California pier without first obtaining permission from the copyright’s owner, the photographer who shot the image has alleged in California federal court. The Law Office of A.J. Fudge Inc. infringed the copyright of the image shot by Harold Davis through its unauthorized posting of the work — titled “Cayucos Pier” — on the same website where it promotes services that include “Intellectual Property Protection – Copyright & Trademark,” according to the complaint filed Thursday in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS