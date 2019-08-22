DoorDash Drives Another Misclassification Row To Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (August 22, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California worker who says DoorDash broke state and federal labor laws by misclassifying him as an independent contractor so it could pay him less must arbitrate his claims, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, nearly a year after the popular takeout food delivery company won its bid to arbitrate in a similar suit. Noah Goldman-Hull, a “dasher” who resides in the San Francisco Bay Area and delivers food using the DoorDash smartphone app, lost his bid to bring a class action alleging the company misclassified him at a hearing in San Francisco on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Edward Chen. DoorDash Inc., a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS