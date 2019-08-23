Wells Fargo Can’t Shake Sacramento Redlining Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo must face claims that its allegedly discriminatory lending practices cost the city of Sacramento property taxes, a California federal judge ruled Thursday. But the city must provide more detail in its allegation that the bank's practices resulted in increased municipal services expenditures, the judge noted in the same order. The financial institution sought to end the Sacramento suit in May, claiming that the allegations brought against the bank didn't meet the pleading requirements of the Fair Housing Act. But "the court largely rejects Wells Fargo's challenge to the city's pleadings," U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller said in her...

