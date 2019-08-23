Chinese E-Commerce Co. Tries To Sink Merger Suit, Again

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Chinese e-commerce company Dangdang Inc. has urged a New York federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its 2016 take-private merger for the second time, saying the suit's revival on appeal did not fix its jurisdictional deficiencies. The Second Circuit ruled in April that the lower court erred in finding that because Dangdang is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in China and was part of a merger executed in the Cayman Islands, the case would be better suited in the Caribbean. While the appellate court determined that receipts for Dangdang's American depositary shares require claims, like one asserted in this...

