USCIS Can't Delay Deadlines In Special Immigrant Status Row

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday refused to give U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services more time to reevaluate requests for protection filed by a class of young immigrants challenging a new policy that limits eligibility for young adults between 18 and 21. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik declined to lift a set of deadlines forcing the government to prioritize the young adults' Special Immigrant Juvenile status petitions, which were delayed or denied under a USCIS policy change that the immigrants claim imposes new requirements on the application process. SIJ status offers a path to permanent residency for immigrants younger than 21...

