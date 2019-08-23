Kindred Health Says FCA Understaffing Claims Lack Backing

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower accusing Kindred Healthcare of understaffing its nursing homes misunderstood how such facilities bill Medicare and Medicaid, and didn't cite any facts or data that weren't already reported to federal regulators, the company wrote in a bid to dismiss the False Claims Act lawsuit. In its motion to dismiss filed in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday, Kindred Healthcare Inc. said Timothy Sirls, a former director of nursing at Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Tennessee, had failed to plead that Kindred made any false claims for government payments, failed to show it missed any federal or state standards for staff-to-patient ratios, and...

